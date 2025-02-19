The end of National Apprenticeship Week was celebrated at the College of West Anglia with a “love to grow” event.

Held on Valentine’s Day in the School of Nursing Studies, the event saw health and social care employers invited to experience a clinical session, networking and wellbeing opportunities.

The event aimed to bring people together on the day focussed on the heart, reflecting the day of love and raising awareness of training opportunities for staff, including distance learning, entry level qualifications, degrees and a chance generally for employers to understand how the college can support them.

Sharing the love on Valentines day at the School of Nursing 'love to grow' event, are CWA staff and invited employers

Emma Harrison, work placement and careers mentor at CWA and event organiser, said: “We hope to be able to support organisations with opportunities across the college, from English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) through to Access to Higher Education - Medicine courses.

“We have been working alongside our apprenticeship colleagues to raise awareness to employers about the potential benefits of employing apprentices, including developing and retaining their existing staff.”

Natalie Chandler, head of people, caring together attended the event and said: “This has been an excellent event.

“The School of Nursing Studies is an excellent facility and I’ve been able to meet some really useful contacts to discuss apprenticeships and all the things we can do to support our employees and volunteers with their own personal learning.”