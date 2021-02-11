Love West Norfolk for Valentine's

Love West Norfolk day is taking place on Sunday and people are being urged to get involved virtually and say ‘thanks, West Norfolk.’

Love West Norfolk Day - on Valentine's Day naturally - is set to be a collective moment of reflection and gratitude after the challenges of the last year.

The day will be an opportunity for people to share their thanks across social media and recognise the difference that friends, family, neighbours, and organisations have been making during the pandemic.

Love West Norfolk Day says thanks! (44370491)

It’s so easy to get involved, with people encouraged to share their messages of thanks online using the hashtags #lovewestnorfolk and/or #thankswestnorfolk.

David Pomfret, College of West Anglia Principal, said: “This year’s Love West Norfolk day has given us the opportunity to say thank you to those who are making a difference during these challenging times. There have been so many who have gone above and beyond to help others in the community as a whole this year.

“I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank our amazing staff team and our outstanding students for their kindness, dedication and passion during this time. Thank you!”

Other ways to get involved on the day include:

Send in your thanks: tell Love West Norfolk who you want to thank and why via the contact form on their website www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk Fifty messages of thanks will be displayed on a virtual ‘wall’ on the Love West Norfolk website, and they will also be shared on social media on Sunday.

Download and send a Love West Norfolk thank you card: Love West Norfolk will be making available some Love West Norfolk ‘thank you’ cards for you to share online – email one to someone you would like to say thanks to, or share with them on social media.

Children’s thank you pictures: youngsters in west Norfolk can get involved too.

Download and colour in the pictures that will soon be available from the Love West Norfolk website and display in your windows to say thanks west Norfolk. Or, design your own thank you pictures – and don’t forget to share them on Sunday on social media with the hashtags #lovewestnorfolk and / or #thankswestnorfolk.

A moment of thanks: at 6pm, on Love West Norfolk Day, Love West Norfolk will be sharing a special ‘thanks west Norfolk’ film on their channels. Why not join in a moment of reflection and gratitude as we say: ‘thanks west Norfolk’.

This year’s Love West Norfolk day – the fourth such day – has also been supported by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Lady Dannatt MBE, Liz Truss MP, and James Wild MP, as well as leaders across the district.

James Bagge, Love West Norfolk’s Ambassador said: “There have been so many incredible acts of kindness and generosity across west Norfolk over the last year, efforts which have made a difference and shone a light into the lives of so many during such a dark time.

“Now, it’s time for us to reflect and show our gratitude, collectively saying ‘thanks, west Norfolk.”

Follow the Love West Norfolk social media channels to get involved: Twitter: @LoveWestNorfolk Facebook: Love West Norfolk and Instagram: love_west_norfolk