Love West Norfolk is streets ahead

Love West Norfolk took to the streets of the Vancouver Quarter in Lynn last Thursday.

Organiser Michelle Gant is pictured in New Conduit Street with Radvile Ilekyte, Austeja Kuleviciute, Alma Gumauskiene and Taja Gumauskaite. They liked “everything” about it!

Amongst the reasons people shared were “being by the sea”, “the history”, and because it’s “compact, friendly and has everything you want”.

Season Lanckmans, marketing coordinator with the College of West Anglia, was part of the Love West Norfolk team meeting folk. She said: “Love West Norfolk is not just about celebrating the area; it’s about the people who live here and call it home. Hearing and sharing their stories today has been a wonderful opportunity to find out what makes us different as individuals, but united as a community.”

Anyone who wants to share why they love West Noroflk can get involved online via Twitter: @LoveWestNorfolk Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LoveWestNorfolk/or www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk

