Love West Norfolk names more of its local heroes

A Scout leader who kept her group together and entertained during lockdown, a school catering team, and a primary school are the latest recipients of the Love West Norfolk heroes accolade.

They join an ambassador for a charity which supports parents during pregnancy loss, a village hall, and the hospital radio team, amongst others who have been making a difference during the last few difficult months.

All of the heroes were nominated by members of the public during the summer. Borough mayor Geoff Hipperson said: “In this latest round of announcements, we get to find out about some more of the many great things that individuals, teams, and organisations have been doing for others.

Watlington Community Primary School is a Love West Norfolk hero.

“No doubt, these have been difficult times for everyone. But we can all be rightly proud of these heroes who are doing whatever they can to help others out. They have been making a real difference in west Norfolk.”

Love West Norfolk’s Ambassador James Bagge added: “‘These heroes are being acknowledged because others have taken time and trouble to nominate them which says a huge amount about how special is the nominee and what they have done and how highly they are thought of by their friends, work colleagues and local communities.”

The latest Love West Norfolk heroes to be announced are:

Tracey Clark

1 Tracey Clark –Tracey is not only a nursery school manager, who kept working throughout - particularly to support key worker children - she is also a Beaver Scout leader at the 12th King’s Lynn Scout Group. Her nomination read: ‘She has kept the group together and has entertained the children throughout lockdown increasing morale and socialisation.’

Tracey said: “I was incredibly touched and honoured having been nominated and chosen as a Love West Norfolk hero for helping to make sure that our Scout Group continues to provide a full programme for our young members during these difficult times.”

Wayne Fysh of Hospital Radio Lynn.

2 Hospital Radio Lynn –Hospital Radio Lynn was named Love West Norfolk heroes for continuing to broadcast shows from their living rooms over the last few months.

Wayne Fysh of Hospital Radio Lynn said: “To be recognised as West Norfolk Heroes is truly an honour. We do what we do day in day out because we love it.”

Rachel Wade

3 Rachel Wade – Rachel Wade of Jane’s Coffee Corner was named a Love West Norfolk hero because: ‘She opened a community shop and volunteered in it daily – 7 days a week for 12 weeks!’

Rachel said: “I feel so honoured to be named a west Norfolk hero, So many people did such wonderful things for the community I feel privileged to be named among them.”

North Wootton village hall management committee.

4 North Wootton Village Hall – The nomination for the team at North Wootton Village Hall read: ‘They have continued to work throughout (the pandemic) ... they donated hampers to the most needy in the community over lockdown, they organised and hosted a ‘Stay At Home Street Party’ for VE Day, bringing the community together but at a distance.’

Dennis Blackmore, chairman, North Wootton Village Hall Management Committee said: “We were delighted and honoured to receive this award; we don’t really feel heroes, but can’t deny the recognition is much appreciated!”

Jade Blaney

5 Jade Blaney, CRADLE Norfolk – Jade Blaney, the West Norfolk ambassador of CRADLE Norfolk – a charity helping parents during early pregnancy loss – has been named a Love West Norfolk hero for her work to support bereaved parents during the pandemic.3

Jade said: “I am so honoured and touched to be named a hero! All of us at CRADLE Norfolk work so hard to support bereaved parents, whilst dealing with our own losses too, so to be recognised for our work truly means the world.”

James Wild MP and Kemp's fruit and veg.

6 Kemps Fruit and Veg, Hunstanton – Kemps Fruit and Veg in Hunstanton were named Love West Norfolk heroes for: ‘Delivering to those shielded and vulnerable in our area and beyond. We are so lucky to have this high level of service in our community and would like them to know how much we appreciate all they have done.’

Leanne Kemp from Kemps said: “We were very surprised to receive this amazing recognition within our community. We feel very proud of ourselves and all the volunteers who helped us succeed in this including the understanding from our three young children Tyler 10, Ellie 8 and Taylor 7, who we had at home during this very busy period.”

7 Watlington Community Primary School – Watlington Community Primary School were named as Love West Norfolk heroes because: ‘All the staff have been amazing throughout the pandemic…..A big thank you to them. I don’t know what I would have done without them.’

Ruth McGlone, Headteacher of Watlington Community Primary School said: “Everyone at Watlington Community Primary are very proud of the nomination for West Norfolk Heroes.

The school staff are a very close knit community and this award is for every single one of them.”

The King Edward VII Academy catering team in King's Lynn.

8 Catering Team, KES – The Catering Team at KES were nominated for making: ‘Literally thousands of home free school meal deliveries – amazing extra support for families across West Norfolk. We are super proud of them all.’

Nicola Jackling, KES Academy’s Catering Manager said: “We feel truly honoured to be recognised for doing what we see as ‘just doing our job’.To be able to carry on working throughout the lockdown, providing our students with meals and food parcels where needed, was a touch of normality for all of us.”

Martina Watkins

9 Martina Watkins – Martina was nominated for her work in ‘a supermarket all through Covid-19, getting up at 2.30am every day’ and for her support for others who were self-isolating, after work.

Martina said: “I am thankful for being nominated for a Love West Norfolk hero award. I would go to work and pick the online shoppingand I would finish around midday. Then I would do shopping for others who were self-isolating and on top of all this I have my own health problems but I never let this stop me from helping others.”

10 Baby Basics – Baby Basics have been named Love West Norfolk heroes for: ‘keeping their organisation going and continuing taking referrals and making up baby baskets for new parents during Covid-19 despite a huge drop off in funding due to fundraising activity stopping.

Maggie Anderson, Centre Leader said: “We were absolutely delighted, amazedand humbled to be chosen as one of the award winners. Baby Basics West Norfolk provides a gift of a Moses basket, filled with all the essential items needed to look after a new baby for the first three months. We have, to date gifted 84 bundles.”

“The Duchess of Cambridge visited Baby Basics West Norfolk on a few occasions earlier in the year, and requested to volunteer with the charity, and helped prepare a bundle and filled Moses basket for a family. As a result of her visit, she has brought together 19 British brands to donate items to every Baby Basics Centre throughout the UK.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Baby Basics in King's Lynn.

You can find out about the Love West Norfolk heroes by following Love West Norfolk on Twitter: @LoveWestNorfolk on Facebook Love West Norfolk, and on Instagram: love_west_norfolk