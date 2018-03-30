Love West Norfolk on streets of Hunstanton

We Love West Norfolk ... we really do! And this week the team from the group promoting the campaign were out an about in Hunstanton.

They received a warm reception wherever they went, calling in, among other places, at Adopt-a-Bedders scheme, Bespoke Norfolk Ltd, Hunstanton Town Council offices, Cherry Tree Chocolates and talking to people in the High Street.

Hunstanton Town Council Love West Norfolk

Love West Norfolk badges were seized upon with glee and positivity gleaned, reported Michelle Gant, co-ordinator of the campaign, which aims to promote the virtues of this part of the world both to those who live here already and those who perhaps don’t know so much about its many glories.

Jo Maule, locality manager with Community Action Norfolk, who came out and about with the Love West Norfolk team, said: “It was great to see the passion people have for the local area, whether they were born here or moved here, and how keen everyone is to share this with other parts of the country.”

James in Cherry Tree Chocolates, Hunstanton