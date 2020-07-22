Loyal police dog dies after assisting officers in King's Lynn area for a decade
Published: 11:05, 22 July 2020
| Updated: 11:06, 22 July 2020
Tributes have been paid to a police dog which has helped officers in the Lynn area since 2010.
Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs reported that the police dog Claude passed away this week.
Claude was due to retire this year and worked across both Norfolk and Suffolk, but mainly in the Lynn area.
Read moreAnimalsKings Lynn
More by this authorBen Hardy
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)