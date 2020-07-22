Home   News   Article

Loyal police dog dies after assisting officers in King's Lynn area for a decade

By Ben Hardy
-
Published: 11:05, 22 July 2020
 | Updated: 11:06, 22 July 2020

Tributes have been paid to a police dog which has helped officers in the Lynn area since 2010.

Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs reported that the police dog Claude passed away this week.

Claude was due to retire this year and worked across both Norfolk and Suffolk, but mainly in the Lynn area.

