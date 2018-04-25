Loyalty rewarded at King’s Lynn hospital in long service awards

Twelve members of staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital have been presented with long service awards after clocking up more than 20 years of outstanding service each.

Trust chief executive Jon Green said: “To give 20 years’ loyalty to a workplace is a special achievement and, on behalf of the Trust and the community, I want to thank each of them for their ongoing efforts over such a long period. It really is much appreciated.”

The recipients were Mandy Calvert, Nigel Coleman, Karen Goodwin, Dr Dayani Hangarapitiya, Karen Lupton, Michelle Mills, Sandra Roberts, Susan Robinson, Kate Sidell, Heather Slater, Joanne Titman and Donna Webb.