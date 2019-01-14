'Lucky escape' for driver in King's Lynn after car overturns

A driver in Lynn had a "lucky escape" after their car ended up on its roof this morning (Monday, January 14).

Police said they were called to the single-vehicle collision on Goodwins Road at about 6.20am, and the driver suffered "only very minor" injuries.

They were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Following the incident, officers posted about the crash on Twitter and said: "Slippery roads and tiredness don't mix."

The vehicle was recovered and the road reopened at about 7.50am, police added.

Fire crews were also called to the scene to clear up a fuel leak.