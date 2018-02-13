Lucy Guides herself to highest award

A 14-year-old Fakenham Guide has received the association’s highest award after completing a number of challenges which showcased her commitment to Guiding and the community.

Lucy Fearns was presented with the Baden Powell Challenge award at a meeting of the third Fakenham Guides last month. Guide Leader Sharon Pope said, in order to complete the award, one of the tasks Lucy took on included a litter pick around the Goggs Mill area of the town which resulted in many bags of rubbish being collected.

Photo: supplied.