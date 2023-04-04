It was a bitter-sweet occasion when a long-established West Norfolk elderly folks lunch club held its 56th birthday celebration.

While members were in Easter party mood on Wednesday as long-serving, enthusiastic member, 93-year-old Ken Robinson, cut a celebration cake, there were those who felt they were maybe witnessing the club’s final party.

For the weekly club has declined in numbers since coming out of Covid and unless it can attract more members it may no longer be economically viable to keep it running.

Forget-me-knot lunch club at Gaywood Church Rooms celebrating 56th birthday. The cake being cut by Ken Robinson. (63273668)

It is organised under the auspices of St Faith’s Anglican and Methodist Church and Gaywood clergy, team vicar, the Rev Karleen Kerr and the Methodist minister, the Rev Robert Roberts joined in the celebrations.

Among those attending were founder member 101-year-old Elaine Price-Jones and former club secretary, Lesley Harrison. It was founded 56 years ago by the late Connie Kenyon. Over the years various people have taken on a voluntary role in running the club.

For many of its members the Gaywood Forget-Me-Not Club is a vital lifeline that keeps them in contact with the outside world. While the home cooked two-course meal is important, it is the coming together socially that is equally important for its over-60s members, many of whom are aged in their nineties.

Club secretary Penny Mansfield said the club, meeting every Wednesday in term time at Gaywood Church Rooms, was hit badly by the Covid crisis. “We currently see 15 or 16 members sit down to lunch but we could do with between five to 10 new members to keep us viable,” said Mrs Mansfield.

“If we can get these additional members, we can ensure that the club continues to be a strong and valued facility in the local community. It offers members an opportunity to mix with others socially and helps to avoids them becoming lonely and isolated in their own homes,” she said.

Mrs Mansfield and the team of volunteer helpers, are determined to keep the club going. “However, unless we can attract new members closure will be a very real possibility which after 56 years serving the community, would be a very sad day”.

Words by Richard Parr