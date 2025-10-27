An annual lunch has taken place to remember those who lost their lives on the Gallipoli Peninsula.

The annual dinner took place at Lynn’s Town Hall, with a delegation led by the Mayor of Gelibolu, Dr Ali Kamil Soyuak, beforehand.

These were welcomed by West Norfolk’s mayor, Andy Bullen, into his parlour at the hall.

Wesr Norfolk mayor Andy Bullen spoke at the annual event

Over tea and coffee, presentations were exchanged between the two Mayors, and the history of the town hall was explained.

After this, 30 members of the Gallipoli and Dardanelles International, as well as friends, arrived in the stone hall and “enjoyed telling stories with one another”.

The president of the group, John Crowe, welcomed everybody in the hall and thanked people for attending and maintaining the memory of the events of 1915.

The annual event took place at Lynn's Town Hall

Most had travelled long distances to attend. From Stoke-on-Trent, Normanton-on-Soar, Hertfordshire, Dudley, Northants, Peterborough, and London, as well as guests from Turkey.

Mr Crowe said: “Andy Bullen, after welcoming all, especially our Turkish visitors, explained that his grandfather had also gone to Suvla Bay with the Norfolks.

“Fortunately, he survived and served with the Home Guard in the Second World War.

“Grace was then said by Father Adrian Ling, Chaplain to the Mayor, and rector of All Saints Church, Lynn.”

Around 30 people attended the lunch

Mayor Andy Bullen along with other speakers

Many came along for the lunch

Mayor Andy Bullen (right) with other representatives

Andy Bullen (third from left) with other representatives