The Borough council and Norfolk County FA have reacted to a proposed new £250,000 3G football pitch in Lynn.

The Community Infrastructure Levy continues to benefit local community-based projects and, following a Cabinet decision on Tuesday, may help provide a much-needed 3G football pitch.

If planning is approved, £250,000 will be funded through the CIL-scheme which is collected from developments across the borough.

Sedgeford outdoor gym (53178182)

Significant external funding will be provided by the Football Foundation subject to a formal application process.

Ian Grange, head of facilities and development at Norfolk County Football Association, said: “Local football demand for 3G pitch access in the locality far outweighs existing supply, therefore it’s imperative a second full-sized 3G football pitch is developed.”

In 2020 the Local Football Facility Plan (LFFP) for King’s Lynn & West Norfolk consulted with a range of stakeholders, both internal and external to the grassroots game.

Gaywood outdoor gym (53178095)

The stakeholders included Sport England, Active Norfolk, Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, the West Norfolk Academies Trust, and a range of local grassroots football clubs.

Consequently the LFFP has identified the need to develop a full sized 3G football pitch at River Lane, with this location being the priority site for the Lynn locality.

Ian Grange added: “As well as meeting the need for affiliated grassroots football, the new facility would provide an opportunity for a number of recreational and community-based activities to be delivered, which will add to and enhance the outcomes this project will ultimately deliver.

“This facility will play a key role in enabling several Norfolk County Football Association strategic priorities to be delivered, specifically the growth of disability and female football.

“The facility will also offer opportunities for people from the surrounding local community to access subsidised pay and play football programmes.”

Sam Sandell, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “The LFFP is a 68 page document that has identified a real need for these facilities in West Norfolk and the River Lane 3G Development will help with this provision.

“This will now go to the planning application stage. Consultation is part of this process and I encourage residents to have their say on these plans.

“I’m particularly pleased to see the development of women’s and disabled football through this scheme which will also utilise the facilities available nearby at the Dutton Pavilion.

“The LFFP report points out that this project, if agreed, will focus on adult female, adult male, disability, mini-soccer, pro-club, small-sided teams and leagues, youth female and youth male football.

“This will provide a recreational facility that can continue to be used even when it gets dark in the evening and will benefit the local community.”

Richard Blunt, cabinet member for development and regeneration, who oversees the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) as part of his portfolio said: “Since August over a quarter of a million pounds has been allocated in the first tranche of the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk’s CIL Funding Scheme.

“This scheme shows that you can really harness the benefits of local development by levering in additional funding for community-based projects.

“In the last week over £18,000 has been paid to Sedgeford Parish Council and Gaywood Community Centre for outdoor gyms that are now available to use in the village and at the centre.”

“The CIL scheme helps our communities and the people within them.”