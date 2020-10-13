Lynn is just two rounds away from being crowned the best town or city in the UK as part of an online competition.

Having already emerged triumphant over Chesterfield and Bury, Lynn has now been pitted against Exeter in the semi-finals of the 'World Cup of UK Towns and Cities'.

The format is a simple one as the location with the most votes through an online poll over a period of 72 hours progresses to the next round of the competition.

Exeter's cathedral

While Lynn comes up against Exeter, the other semi-final will see Liverpool compete with the Lancashire town of Chorley, north of Wigan.

Exeter is a cathedral, capital city of Devon which boasts celebrities such as JK Rowling and Tommy Cooper who originate from there. The city has an estimated population of 128,900.

Lynn narrowly edged out Bury in the quarter final of the social media battle by 50.2 per cent to 49.8 per cent.

Similarly, the quarter-final was a close one with Lynn narrowly emerging victorious ahead of Chesterfield by 50.6 per cent to 49.4 per cent.