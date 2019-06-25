Congratulations go to two of 42F (King’s Lynn) Squadron RAF Air Cadets who were presented with achievement awards on a recent parade evening.

The squadron’s Commanding Officer, Flight Lieutenant Pauline Petch presented Cadet Sufyan Qureshi with his badge and certificate for successfully completing his First Class Cadet log book which encompasses basic cadet training and four aviation studies modules.

The second presentation was to Cadet Arushan Antony Vilvaraja, who has attained level 3 in music on the violin. This enables him to be awarded the ATC’s Blue Musicians Badge.

Arushan is a very accomplished musician who plays other instruments including the guitar and drums.