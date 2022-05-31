Two cadets from 42F (King’s Lynn) Squadron of the RAF Air Cadets travelled, with other members of the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing, to RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire where they were given air experience flights in Grob Tutor powered light aircraft.

During the afternoon the cadets were individually briefed on the flights and undertook safety instructions before taking to the skies in the two-seater aircraft with their pilots.

Both Lynn cadets, Cdt Summer Brydon and Cdt Tora Seekings, were thrilled to be able to fly and were even given the chance to take control of the aircraft.

Cdt Summer Brydon at the controls.

In addition to the flying, they were also lucky enough to meet Air Vice Marshal Richard Maddison OBE, Air Officer Commanding 22 Group, who was being ‘hands on’ as an instructor that day on May 21.

In fact Cdt Seekings found herself the pupil of this very high ranking officer.

Later that day AVM Maddison, himself an ex-cadet, tweeted: “End of a busy day as a guest pilot with 7AEF (air experience flight) great to fly Norfolk and Suffolk Wing cadets.”

With Air Vice Marshal Richard Maddison OBE.