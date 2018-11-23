Lynn antiques centre moves to larger town centre location

After hours of painstakingly packaging delicate items and dozens of van journeys, a Lynn antiques business has set up home in new town centre premises.

Blackfriars Antiques opened for business at its new location 28 Tower Street earlier this month. It had previously been based just around the corner in Blackfriars Street for the past five years.

Business partners Maggie Suckling and Ian Cook are delighted with the new accommodation.

Business partners Maggie Suckling and Ian Cook pictured in the new Tower Street home of Blackfriars Antiques. (5441142)

Said Maggie, who has been dealing in antiques as a hobby for last 30 years : "We outgrew our last place and have taken on bigger premises. It means that we now have more room to display items and there is more space in between the aisles, which customers have said they like. It also means that there is room for wheelchairs and pushchairs."

All of the 12 units which Maggie and Ian rent out have been taken bar one, but there is still cabinet space available for anyone interested in displaying their goods.

Maggie, who turned her hobby into a full-time business when she set up in Blackfriars Street, carries out reupholstery on furniture. She also has a friend who works with soft furnishings and can create hand made lampshades and cushions to customer' requirements.

"These additions can help to prolong the life of the antiques which are quality items of furniture," said Maggie.

Blackfriars Antiques is open six days a week, but closed on Mondays. It is open from 10am-5pm daily, except on Sundays, when it is open 11am-4pm.