A launch night on Friday at Lynn's riverside bar and bistro The Rathskeller was attended by scores of guests keen to find out more about the venue which recently changed hands.

It is being run by Alex Havers, one of the directors of a company which bought the South Quay premises last year.

Manager Michelle Anderson said: "It was a super night – we had a really good turnout and many compliments. There was a great atmosphere in both the bar and the bistro.

Director Alex Havers, third right, with manager Michelle Anderson, third left, and guests at the launch night held at The Rathskeller.

"We served around 30 covers and the diners were delighted with the food. We are very proud of our team who presented and served the food so well.

"There was also a good trade in the bar where there were two-for-one offers on cocktails and whiskey drinks."

The Rathskeller has plans for a whiskey festival in the future and will also be regularly hosting live music nights.

