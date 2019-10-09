The West Norfolk Deaf Association was among groups who have shared a £8,440 community grant in Norfolk and Suffolk thanks to Central England Co-operative.

The Co-op, which has stores in Terrington St Clement and Dersingham, has awarded £1,990 to spruce up the specialist deaf centre in Lynn's Railway Road, which is used by more than 300 people a month with hearing problems.

Karen Robson, general manager, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Central England Co-operative for this money for redecoration which will make a huge difference to the organisation and to the hundreds of deaf people who visit our centre on a regular basis.”

Three organisations and charities shared the payout, with a total of over £44,000 handed out to 30 good causes across 16 counties.

Grants of between £100 and £5,000 are handed out every three months to a wide range of applicants.

The fund guarantees that at least one per cent of the Society’s trading profit is reinvested in local communities in a bid to help projects to thrive across its trading area of 16 counties from the Midlands to the east coast.

