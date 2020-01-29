Experts from the Maze Group marketing business in Lynn have been shortlisted for three honours in the prestigious European Content Awards.

To The End, a content marketing agency, has been shortlisted for the finance content campaign of the year and the video content campaign of the year while its sister company, Fluential, also part of the Maze Group on the Tuesday Market Place, has made the cut for influencer/outreach content campaign of the year.

The judges were impressed with To The End’s Forever Bikes campaign which is a website and book featuring the stories of motorbike enthusiasts who have owned their machines for more than 30 years, and Influx, a film series celebrating the beauty, power, people and passion in car culture.

These marketing projects were run in collaboration with Lynn insurance companies Adrian Flux and Bikesure.

The shortlisted Fluential campaign featured a series of “drive with me videos” and influencer events, including monster truck driving, carpool karaoke-inspired videos and road trips across the UK. The videos combined content with brand messaging and engaging calls to action.

Nicola Bray, founder of The Maze Group, said: “We are so pleased to have been shortlisted in these awards which really are the Champions League of content marketing awards.

“The teams have worked very hard on the projects selected so we are really proud their work has been acknowledged and rewarded. The campaigns are innovative, great fun to work on and are delivering amazing results so it’s such a privilege to have been recognised by our industry peers throughout Europe.”

The awards celebrate excellence in content marketing and reward agencies and in-house teams across Europe who are creating high quality, valuable content which attracts, informs, engages and retains an audience to ultimately deliver results.

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner in Krakow, Poland, on Thursday, February 27, an event at which the team are excited to be attending.

