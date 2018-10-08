Lynn-based skip hire business Network Waste is celebrating its third successive year of growth following acquisition by the Reconomy Group.

The business, based in Bergen Way, North Lynn Industrial Estate, provides skip hire and waste services to homes and businesses across the UK, and has undergone a huge transformation over the three-year period since the takeover.

Having reported year-on-year growth of 14 per cent in 2017, the business is forecast to match this in 2018, so delivering an exceptional 28 per cent growth in two years.

Network Waste has invested heavily with technology enablement and IT infrastructure being its leading drivers. The business now boasts a suite of mobile applications and a world-renowned Customer Relationship Management system that delivers an exceptional level of service to its clients all over the UK.

Mike Taylor, general manager of Network Waste said: “The business was in need of a radical overhaul to raise the standards to those required not only by our parent group, Reconomy, but to those demanded by our customers.”

Network Waste is also committed to developing its own workforce with a strong focus on training, so people can advance their careers.

Dale Parker, Rob Bunting and Chris Genn, of Network Waste (4660179)

Dale Parker, head of sales and service at Network Waste said: “Having been with the business for almost five years, I’ve witnessed a whole host of changes during this time. The progress and opportunity afforded not only to me, but others throughout the business has been exciting.

“We have a clear career path, and this is something we never felt before. There is a real positive culture that helps people grow and we no longer feel like we are simply going around in circles on a day to day basis.”

Network Waste has developed a UK-wide portfolio of pre-approved, third-party supply partners that oversee and implement its service offering. By only using fully compliant, competitively-priced suppliers that are local to the customer, Network Waste minimises waste transportation costs, thereby helping to ensure an affordable and reliable service.

The company is now seeking to further build on its recent achievements by expanding several internal departments, including its sales team.