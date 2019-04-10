Team Berry Recruitment at Lynn are celebrating receiving a collection of awards recognising its commitment to the business and its clients.

The Lynn branch walked off with the Highest Growth Branch award and an Achievement of Net Profit award at Berry Recruitment Group's awards ceremony held in London last month.

And Charlie Parker, from the Lynn branch, was named as one of the top consultants.

"I was absolutely delighted," Charlie told the Lynn News. "I have been in the industry for ten years, and I moved to Berry 18 months ago. It's been the best move I ever made," she said.

Charlie, who specialises in recruitment for driving and food-related employment, paid tribute to her colleagues at Lynn. "Working as a team is important and we are all totally dedicated. Our biggest drive is our service and we are all one hundred per cent committed."

Regional manager Rachel Murphy, left, with team members from the Lynn office Lauren Kirby, Oliver Alflatt and Charlie Parker, far right.

Working alongside Charlie at Lynn are consultants Lauren Kirby, who looks after commercial positions, such as for office work, sales and admin; Oliver Alflatt, who has responsibility for cleaning, hospitality and catering; and Abigail Keller, who specialises in industrial and instruction roles.

Their regional manager Rachel Murphy works at both the Lynn and Northampton offices of Berry, which operates from 35 locations across the country and employs more than 200 people.

Rachel was presented with the awards by Tony Berry – the former head of Manpower and Blue Arrow – and chairman of BRG.

Managing director Chris Chown paid tribute to the Lynn team and said: “To come out on top of all our branches is a real achievement.

“We operate right across the country from Cornwall to Darlington and the Lynn branch really stood out last year.

“The team has produced consistently excellent results and has begun 2019 in the same manner.”

BRG has recently announced that its turnover last year rose to just under £70m, and it has started 2019 ahead of its targets.

BRG, headquartered in St Albans, has three brands, Berry Recruitment, Wild Recruitment and Wild Berry Associates.