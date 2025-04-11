A beard product created by a Lynn-based grooming company has been named among the best in the world.

Staff at Captain Fawcett, which has its headquarters on Friesian Way, were recently invited to Italy to celebrate the Cosmoprof’s Worldwide Bologna 2025 Awards.

The ceremony has been dubbed the “Oscars of Beauty” as it is highly competitive, with only three finalists out of 800 making it into each category.

Joanna Vital, commercial director of Captain Fawcett, with the award. Picture: Captain Fawcett

The brand’s Bianco Classico Beard Butter, a product to condition and shape mature facial hair, was what set them apart from the crowd and won them the ‘Men's Grooming Products & Accessories’ accolade based on innovation, creativity, packaging, design, product benefits, ethics and user experience.

Commercial director Joanna Vital joined the other global industry leaders at the event on Friday, March 21.

“Italy has always led the way in style, and no one rocks the silver fox look like an Italian man,” she said.

“Captain Fawcett’s Beard Butter was crafted for men who celebrate their age with confidence and sophistication, so to receive this award here is truly a huge honour.

“Thanks to the incredible Fawcett crew and to our loyal customers who inspire us every day, and to Italy for showing the world how to age with polish and flair - salute.”

Richie Finney, the brand’s founder, was unable to attend due to starting a six-week road trip tour of America for Captain Fawcett’s Great Expedition, however, Valentino Bergamini, the CEO and founder of Captain Fawcett’s Italian distributor Bottega della Barba, attended on his behalf.

“To win from over 800 entries in the renowned Oscars of Beauty is a truly remarkable achievement,” Richie said.

“Not least because up against the world’s biggest players, Captain Fawcett has won with a genuine small batch product, handmade here at Captain Fawcett HQ in Norfolk.”

He thanked the team who make and package the product, Terry, Ginni and Yolante, as well as Bottega della Barba, who distribute in Italy.

“It is a huge honour for Captain Fawcett to be a winner, standing tall amid the beauty and grooming industry’s world leaders,” he added.

“The Cosmoprof Awards are highly competitive, with impressive innovations from all across the world, so to win such acclaim is a testament to the ambition and hard work of the whole Captain Fawcett team.”