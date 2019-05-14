What began as a business working from a living room 25 years ago and is now an international success story was celebrated last week in Lynn.

Staff, families, business partners and VIP guests from the USA gathered at St Nicholas’ Chapel to celebrate the milestone anniversary of Learning Resources Ltd.

Pictured, from left, are Lisa Guili (General Manager, Educational Insights), Rick Woldenberg (CEO, Learning Resources Inc.), Jane Woldenberg (Founder), Dennis Blackmore (Managing Director, Learning Resources Ltd) (10298475)

Founder and managing director, Dennis Blackmore started the European subsidiary of Learning Resources Inc from his living room 25 years ago. The company now supplies products to over 60 countries across Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa and employs 37 people at its headquarters on North Lynn Industrial Estate.

Entertainment was provided by Flukes (10298529)

Learning Resources has received numerous awards over the years, which is testament to the quality and educational value of the toys which help children learn about maths, reading, science, creativity, Stem and Coding.

Dennis said: “Almost everything has changed in the last 25 years, from the products we develop and sell, to how and where our customers buy them. I am proud to be based in Lynn and employ local people, and it’s gratifying to see how widely our products can inspire young children with a love of hands-on learning. We look forward with optimism to the years ahead.”

In the early days, Learning Resources products were only sold to teachers and schools, but now the company counts major retailers including Amazon, Hamleys, John Lewis, Jarrolds, Fenwicks and the nationwide chain of Toymaster shops as their customers.

Dennis said the celebration was a wonderful evening. “It was an absolute privilege to share it with so many friends, family and business partners, all of whom have been instrumental in helping us get to where we are today.”

Guests at Learning Resources 25th anniversary celebrations enjoyed a meal served at St Nicholas's Chapel (10298720)

Guests enjoyed a sit-down meal, entertainment by ukelele group Flukes and also a Punch and Judy show.