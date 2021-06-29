A treatment which helps to disguise distressing hair loss is now available through a new beauty business based close to Lynn town centre.

Stephanie Savage uses a cosmetic procedure called micropigmentation which makes alopecia less obvious and, she says, has changed the lives of many of her clients.

Stephanie, 33, and a single mum of two, has set up Modern Hair Tech and Aesthetics at 10 Hair Salon, in Market Street, close to Lynn bus station.

Stephanie Savage at No10 Beauty Salon in King's Lynn. (48585262)

The former accounts manager always had a dream of being self-employed and took the opportunity to train last year before opening her new business a few months ago.

She explained that there are a number of reasons why people suffer from hair loss, thinning or baldness and it can have a profound affect on their lives. “It really can knock their confidence.” she said. “Our hair is an important part of our personality and it can be distressing to lose it or to watch it thinning and be unable to do anything about it.”

The treatment which Stephanie carries out can disguise baldness or hair thinning. Natural pigments are applied to the scalp in a stippling pattern to replicate the appearance of real hair follicles. It adds density to the appearance of thin hair or gives the impression that a full head of hair has been shaved, and it can reinstate a receding hairline.

Stephanie Savage at No10 Beauty Salon in King's Lynn, with a client Kevin Bennison.. (48585630)

She explained that the treatment, which is equally suitable for men and women, is carried out over three sessions which could last between two and four hours. Stephanie tattoos the tiny dots about 3m apart and matches the ink to the colour of the original hair so that it looks completely natural.

She said: “I have been very busy and have had some amazing reactions from clients at the end of their treatment. They tell me that it has changed their life and given them their confidence back.”

Stephanie, who also carries out other treatments including botox fillers, is open from 9am to 6pm on weekdays and at times to be arranged on Saturdays.