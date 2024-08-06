Three West Norfolk businesses have joined forces to renovate the gym at The Health and Wellbeing Centre, in Lynn, which is run by The Purfleet Trust.

Alive West Norfolk, Jordan Fitness, and The Health and Wellbeing Partnership have provided some much-needed attention and funds to change the look of the well-loved gym which was originally installed four years ago.

Jordan Fitness donated £3,000 worth of equipment and flooring to improve the gym offerings and help the charity continue its important work of boosting the health and morale of the homeless and disadvantaged West Norfolk residents.

Pictured at the launch of the newly-renovated gym at The Health and Wellbeing Centre, in Lynn, are Zak Pitt, Angela Middleton, Jason Hall, Hannah Valentine, Tommy Goode and Betty Gillick.

The new-look gym has only been open for two weeks but it is already proving to be a hit with the regular clients who attend the centre each week.

Tommy Goode, head of performance and development at Alive West Norfolk, made the connection with the Purfleet Trust and asked Jordan Fitness, who also supplied and installed the gym equipment at Alive Lynnsport if they could get involved.

After making the trip to visit the centre and get to know some of its staff and clients, Zak Pitt, MD for Jordan Fitness, said: “As soon as I visited The Purfleet Trust, I knew my answer to their call for donated gym equipment had to be a yes.

"We can see the valuable work The Purfleet Trust is doing in our local community and are only too happy to help support this in any way we can.

"Fortunately for us, they needed some gym equipment and we are a gym equipment manufacturer, so it made perfect sense for us to get involved.”

The Purfleet Trust have been delighted with the donation and Paula Hall has said it is already making a huge difference for its clients.

“Our new outdoor fitness area created by Jordan Fitness in collaboration with The Health and Wellbeing Partnership will enable us to support more people to begin their pathway to a healthier life and allow us to make better use of the fitness area year-round," she said.

"People experiencing homelessness often face significant barriers to accessing and engaging with fitness facilities, leading to poorer physical health.

"Our experience shows that clients who participate in physical activities achieve better long-term outcomes in both physical and mental health, empowering them to move forward with greater confidence.

"Our fitness area provides an inviting way to start conversations about physical activity. Additionally, this space fosters community, raising confidence and tackling loneliness by encouraging people to work together.

"We are so grateful to Jordan Fitness and The Health and Wellbeing Partnership for their amazing support in creating this fantastic multipurpose space and look forward to continuing our partnership and working together to improve health outcomes for vulnerable people in our community.”