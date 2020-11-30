Lynn businessman gives his backing to campaign for new skatepark

A Lynn businessman has leant his support to the campaign to establish an outdoor skatepark in the town.

And Joe Warren is calling on other firms and individuals to get behind the proposal and encourage West Norfolk Council to back the project.

As previously reported in the Lynn News, a petition is running on the change.org website calling for the council to consider a facility - possibly in The Walks.

A campaign to establish a new skatepark in Lynn is getting more support

By his own admission, 30-year-old Joe went a little astray in his youth but he credits the skateboarding fraternity with providing the focus and support he needed to get back on the right track.

It also helped when he suffered a devastating blow as he was about to become a teenager.

He said: "I lived with my Nan and she passed away the day before my 13th birthday.

"That affected my mental health but skateboarding is such a friendly atmosphere that it helped me cope better."

He added: "I really want to see a new skatepark built in Lynn because it could provide so many positives for younger people - a place for socialising and friendship, exercise, tackling obesity."

The petition, created in October, was just short of 500 signatures on Monday. It says a skatepark in March, Cambridgeshire, cost £120,000 and a similar floodlit facility with cameras ought to be achievable in Lynn.

Joe, who lives in Heacham, is a partner in KJ Shed and Timber and says the firm would be happy to support the project.

And as a former semi-professional skateboarder, he says his know-how and experience would be a boon too.

"It would be great to see this happen sooner rather than later," said Joe. "There are so many benefits and if we can get 30 or 40 people or businesses chipping in or organising fundraising events, it would be much easier to get that sort of money.

"Surely we owe it to our next generation to get this off the ground. It would pay for itself in terms of the benefits it would bring to young people's wellbeing.

"If we want to encourage them away from screens and tablets and give them something to do other than hanging around on street corners then this is the kind of thing they need.

"Skateboarding turned my life around and I know a new skatepark could provide positives for Lynn."

The council has previously said that any project of this nature in The Walks would need careful consideration because of its status and funding streams are tight given the pressures from the coronavirus pandemic.