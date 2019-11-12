Lynn's Simply Cake Co has just launched a new range of handmade festive bakes which can be packaged and sent as personalised corporate gifts.

Founder of the business and brownie specialist Susanna Lemon has created the new selection of treats which come in four options and can be sent in varying amounts.

She said: "These indulgent bakes make an ideal corporate gift, either for one person or to share out with a team.

One of the boxes of festive treats produced by Simply Cake Co (21446857)

"Each box can have a message printed inside free and they come with a festive sticker on the outside which can be personalised with a business name or logo for orders of more than five boxes."

Her Christmas classics mix includes brownies with flavours including Baileys, mince pies, pistachios, fudge and pecan and marzipan.

Another festive mix features Toblerone, Rudolf rocky road with red chocolate balls, Snowy rocky road with white chocolate packed with marshmallow and glitter, gingerbread with crystallised ginger and gold star gooey brownies topped with a thick layer of Belgian chocolate and gold stars.

Susanna Lemon, founder of Simply Cake Co, in her Lynn bakery

There is also a nut-free mix and the option of combining several flavours in orders for boxes of 12 or 24 brownies.

Susanna, from Snettisham, established Simply Cake Co two years ago, initially baking her brownies in the bakery used by Krusty Loaf at Fakenham.

However earlier this year she relocated to her own bakery at Unit 1, Hereford Way on the Hardwick Narrows Estate, as she needed more space.

Susanna specialises in artisan brownies and slices, using quality ingredients such as Belgian chocolate, which are delivered all over the UK through her mail order company.

She provides gluten free options and this year launched a vegan range of treats, which are free from gluten, dairy and eggs.

On Thursdays she holds open kitchen nights from 4.30pm-7.30pm when people can buy freshly-made cakes directly from the bakery.

For more details and to place orders visitwww.simplycakeco.com