Campaigners from Lynn joined the tens of thousands of people who marched to Parliament on Saturday in a TUC rally over the cost of living crisis.

The coach left Lynn at 7.30am and did pick ups at Wisbech, Thorney and Peterborough to collect more residents who wanted to send a clear message to the government that they must do more to help ordinary people struggling to make ends meet.

Jo Rust, Trades Council secretary and independent borough councillor, said: “There were pensioners on the coach who were genuinely afraid that come October the increase to energy costs is going to mean they either freeze or starve.

Rally in London.

"It’s not beyond the realms of probability due to the huge hike in the cost of basic food staples combined with ever more expensive gas and electric.

"The measures the government have put in barely scratch the surface.”

NHS workers on the coach were explaining that any pay increase they are likely to get will be wiped out with the high level of inflation.

Rally placard.

Mrs Rust continued: "An additional two per cent on their pay won’t even cover the cost of parking.

On the coach.

"Ordinary families are already struggling with the huge costs of fuel, food and taxes. They questioned why they were being expected to shoulder the burden rather than huge profit making companies.

"They were demanding taxes on earned income be applied rather than a National Insurance increase for those at the lower salary scales."

Rally pee placard. (57420896)

Slogans on placards included: "I can't even afford a proper placard" and "I can't even afford a pot to pee in".