A domiciliary care company in Lynn that gave its staff a £200 bonus has been praised for the care and support it gave a man’s father-in-law before and during the pandemic.

The good work by the family-run Care Company, based down Norfolk Street, has been highlighted by Castle Rising resident David Mills, whose father-in-law Clive Bailey passed away last September, aged 91.

Care workers and the NHS have been at the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 and, with other key workers, have put their own health and safety to one side to care for others.

Former Lynn resident Clive Bailey, who passed away last year. (44624469)

Mr Mills said: “The care industry often gets bad press so I was delighted to hear that the company gave all their staff a £200 bonus for working many extra hours to make up for those who have not been able to work because of contracting Covid

“They were very good at looking after my father in lawfor the best part of two years. I did the bulk of the caring, but they should be complimented for what they did.

“I can’t praise them enough. They went to his flat on South Quay once a week for two hours and did all the necessary.

“I just wanted to thank them for everything they did when they were under so much pressure.”

Care Company managing director, Mark von Haartman, said: “All of our staff, including our administration and management teams have worked incredibly hard to ensure that all our clients receive the same levels of service.

“I am full of admiration and respect for the selfless manner in which our people have coped, often putting the welfare of their clients before their own needs.

“In recognition of their efforts we recently gave all those who have worked so hard during these unprecedented times a £200 bonus as a small token of our thanks and appreciation.

“We also ensure that they receive their full pay if they are unable to work because of the virus.”

Mark von Haartman added: “We rely on the hard work, dedication and compassion of our carers. Never have those qualities been more tested than during the current pandemic.

“Our carers risk their own health and that of their families by going out to work each day, providing a vital service to vulnerable members of our community.

“Their job is demanding enough in normal times. They have to work unsociable hours, driving in all weathers, starting early in the morning, and often finishing late at night.

“At any one time we have had to manage with staff absences of nearly 20 per cent and more than 30 per cent of our workforce have either contracted the virus or had to self-isolate through contact with someone who has tested positive.”

Any one requiring support from the Care Company UK can call on either 01553 660130 or 07922 177272.