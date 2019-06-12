Lynn care providers Mears Care is continuing to maintain its high standards recognised in the latest report by the Care Quality Commission.

It has just been awarded ‘Good’ status by the CQC, the body that inspects and regulates care services in England. This follows on from the receiving the same rating at its last inspection in October 2016 and also in March 2014.

Mears Care Lynn, based in Friesian Way, Hardwick Narrows Estate, provides personal care to people living in their own home in and around the town.

This includes a wide range of care and support services for people who need some extra help, including people with dementia, learning disabilities, mental health conditions and physical disabilities.

Karen Seppings, manager, seated, with members of her team. (12226838)

In a recent routine inspection, the CQC assessed the team who provide personal care to residents. The service was assessed on five areas – whether the service was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. CQC awarded Mears with a ‘Good’ score for each category.

The CQC report said: "The service worked well with other professionals to improve the health and wellbeing of people using the service.

"People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.

"People told us that staff were kind and caring and respected their privacy and dignity."

Service manager Karen Seppings said: “I’m very pleased with the content of the CQC report, the feedback from our service users was positive and I am very proud of the team at the Lynn branch for working so hard to ensure we deliver a good service to our vulnerable clients.”

Trina Oliver, regional director of Mears, said: “I am really proud of Karen and the team – the recent inspection goes to show the hard work and dedication which goes into providing our customers with the best care and support which they deserve.”

This week Mears Care held a tea dance for some of its clients and carers to celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, with staff and some of the clients dressing up in 1940s style clothing.

Mears Care team members dress up in 1940s style clothing to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Karen Seppings, manager, is pictured fifth from the left. (12226845)

Karen said: "We ran a film for the clients to watch footage of the D-Day landing and how it affected people in England.

"We then had a 1940s karaoke with all the wartime songs projected on the screen with song lyrics for the clients to sing a long to.

"There was also a memorabilia table which clients lent us, displaying items such as gas masks, old photos from during the war and war medals.

"Our afternoon tea reflected what was eaten in the 1940s for example, Spam, eggs, corned beef, jam sandwiches, Victoria sponge cake, all washed down with cloudy lemonade and cups of tea."