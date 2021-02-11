A community shop in Fairstead has been recognised for its incredible contributions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The shop, based on Centre Point, has received a letter from Lady Dannatt, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, for its continued work in helping people across West Norfolk in difficult times.

The letter read: “The innovation, collaboration, courage and selflessness shown by so many across the county during the Covid-19 pandemic has been truly inspirational and uplifting.

Community shop volunteers. (44368485)

“As Her Majesty The Queen’s representative, I would like to thank you for the wonderful contribution that you have made to the county during these extraordinary and challenging times.”

Shop owner Emma Brock, who was named as a Love West Norfolk heroes last year, said: “We’ve been doing walk-in food parcels for parents of families who have been furloughed, as well as delivering prescriptions and other items.

“One family lost £600 a month straight away by being furloughed and they wasn’t entitled to the school meal service either, so we gave them some help with one of our food parcels.

Mrs Brock, who is supported by four volunteers, added: “We want to relieve the stress for everyone in lockdown. People bring us donations and we buy stuff in as well.”

“We can deliver to sheltered accommodation, or call the resident to arrange a place to drop the delivery off. We will even walk a person’s dog if they can’t get out.”

The shop also has an isolation chair to help with people’s mental health.

“Isolation is the biggest thing with mental health, so we have a chair in the shop where people can come in and just have a chat to make them feel better,” Mrs Brock said.

Mrs Brock can be contacted on 01553 404051 if anyone wishes to donate items or needs help or support.