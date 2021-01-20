Bespak by Recipharm has chosen The East Anglian Air Ambulance as its Charity of the Year across its King's Lynn site.

The Air Ambulance is one of three charities which is being helped with The Sick Children’s Trust and The Pendleside Hospice being supported across other sites.

Andrew Dawson, Vice President, Finance commented: “The Bespak by Recipharm Charity Committee are excited to be taking on three new partnerships within our local communities in 2021.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter in action. Picture: Perfect Pose Photography (44037715)

"We believe all three charities are extremely worthy causes and are committed to supporting charities in the local community where our employees live and work.

"We look forward to providing our support in the means of vital funds and any fundraising opportunities that may arise."

The East Anglian Air Ambulance exist to save lives by delivering highly skilled doctors and critical care paramedics by air or car to seriously ill or injured people in the region.

They are a life-saving charity that rely largely on donations to keep afloat, needing to raise £13m a year.

Since the charity launched in 2000, crews have been dispatched to patients at the roadside, in the city, on the beach and homes across the region.

With the combination of a quick response time, advanced critical care on scene and quick transfer to the appropriate hospital, their mission is to save more lives.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance are a charity that operate heavily within our community and struck the heart of The Bespak by Recipharm Charity Committee with a story told about an accident at a place of work where they saved young man’s life.

"Ultimately, Health and Safety is a main priority across all sites, but it is recognised that accidents do happen. It is extremely reassuring that a service such as The East Anglian Air Ambulance would be there to provide urgent help in the event it should be needed.

Amy Bathgate, community fundraiser at East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA), said: “We are so grateful to be chosen as the charity of the year for Bespak by Recipharm and look forward to working with them in partnership this year.

"It’s only thanks to support from our local community that we’ve been able to continue operating throughout the pandemic, responding to 999 calls and adding critical care transfers to our caseload, to help support local hospitals fighting Covid-19.

"As a charity, we receive no regular government funding and on average, a mission costs £3,500.

"This fundraising will help us greatly in 2021 to keep flying and keep saving lives in East Anglia."