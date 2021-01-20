A King's Lynn based educational toys company is offering teachers and parents free home learning activities.

With children learning at home again, Learning Resources® has stepped in to help by offering a host of complimentary, family-friendly activities including advice, DIY projects, printable worksheets and more, to help keep kids learning and engaged through meaningful play.

Dennis Blackmore, managing director of Learning Resources Ltd, said: “We are concerned about the renewed impact of COVID-19 in our communities, around the country and across the world.

"Beyond keeping our employees safe during this pandemic, our goal as a family-owned business is to remain a trusted and reliable resource for parents during these times.

“We hope these tools provide families with peace of mind until children can return to class safely.”

Available at: www.learningresources.co.uk, teachers and parents will find all the tools they need.

All the printable worksheets and activity books are available for free, there is no limit on the number of downloads, and teachers and parents can access the material without needing to sign up for an account.

Whether teachers are looking for creative and exploratory experiments or early learning activities, these tools were designed to make at-home learning feel rewarding and fun.

To ensure parents and children have enough to stay productive throughout these closures, Learning Resources will update its website with new materials in the coming weeks and beyond.

For the past 35 years, Learning Resources has been a trusted partner for teachers and parents, inspiring a love of learning in students through educational materials, toddler toys, games and more.

Through the Learning Resources blog, families with kids as young as 18 months old can discover a wide variety of easy-to-implement, hands-on activities — whether they’re working on their ABCs and 123s, trying to keep up with classwork or focusing on learning language or reading.

These tools will allow those impacted by school closures to foster playful learning at home during this difficult time.

Along with providing activities and products to spark their children’s curiosity and keep students’ education moving in the right direction, the award-winning company also provides valuable resources that support learning in areas such as STEM, reading and creativity.

For more information, please visit: www.learningresources.co.uk

