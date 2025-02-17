Lynn could get a new council in a bid to keep democracy local amid plans to restructure Norfolk's authorities.

West Norfolk Council members voted to support exploring the creation of a town council during an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Government's devolution plans.

It is hoped the plans, reported on by the Lynn News last month, will help give a voice to people living in the town when moves to abolish district councils to form unitary authorities go ahead.

Lynn could soon have its own town council. Picture: Mark Fiander

This is the second time a bid to create a Lynn town council - which is the lowest tier of governance - has been raised in the last 12 months.

Alistair Beales, leader of the borough council, said: "King's Lynn has had 832 mayors, we need to preserve this civic pride. It will ensure there is democracy in these areas.

"It will help solve a democratic deficit we have had in this unparished area."

The extraordinary meeting also provided a direction for how the council and Mr Beales intend to negotiate with the Government and Norfolk's other council leaders.

Members acknowledged that reorganisation will provide benefits, such as saving money and streamlining services.

"Saying no is just not an option," Cllr Beales added.

But there were also warnings that creating a single unitary authority would not be right due to the rural nature of Norfolk.

He added: "The size of our borough is 552 square miles. The rural nature of Norfolk demands local government stays local. I do not support the creation of a single authority."

Cllr Joshua Osborne, who represents Downham, agreed that a single unitary authority would not be the best thing - but he was pragmatic about the restructure.

He said: "Ultimately, this is about trying to run services better for our residents. People do not care who it is providing them."

Members voted in favour of supporting the move towards local government reorganisation and the council intends to continue negotiating with the leaders to provide the "best outcome for west Norfolk".

A business case for its preferred model will be created to be submitted next month.