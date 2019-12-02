The Kip McGrath Education Centre which opened in Lynn's Norfolk Street last month is holding competitions for youngsters to get creative and imaginative.

The challenge is to either write a short story or write the diary of a mischievous elf with the winner receiving an elf-themed hamper, if they are 11 and under, or a £15 Amazon voucher, if 12 or over.

Stories and diaries need to be returned to Kip-KL, 17 Norfolk Street, King's Lynn, by Monday, December 16 with entrants including their name, age, school and a contact number or email address.

Heather Rugg, director of Kip McGrath Education Centre in Norfolk Street with some of the elves in the shop window (22794346)

Anyone who pops into the centre run by director Heather Rugg, and which is next to Castle Costumes, can also enter a competition to say how many elves can be found in the shop window and reception area.

Said Heather: "They are fun competitions which are open for all children to enter, regardless of whether they attend the centre."

The centre will be open daily Monday to Friday 2.30pm to 6pm and from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Kip McGrath Education was founded in Australia 40 years ago and has been the leader in remediation tuition, focusing on the foundations of English, reading, spelling, comprehension and maths.

