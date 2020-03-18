Three members of the team at Lynn's Edmundson Electrical Ltd have been recognised for outstanding achievement by the UK's trade association for electrical wholesalers.

Manager David Grimes and two of his staff, Hannah Long and Nathan Leman, who have completed apprenticeships, have all won national awards from the Electrical Distributors Association (EDA).

The presentation of their awards in London this month, comes just ahead of a major development for the firm which is about to relocate from its Horsleys Fields base to new purpose-built premises at Old Berol Court, Scania Way on Hardwick Industrial Estate.

Edmundson Electrical manager David Grimes with Hannah Long and Nathan Leman. (31420224)

David was presented with his Investor in Training award by the former speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow at the EDA's annual dinner at the Intercontinental Hotel in Park Lane.

Winners are selected from thousands of employees at EDA member and affiliated member businesses. Managers receive an Investor in Training award based on their commitment to the EDA's apprenticeship service and product knowledge training programme.

Said David: "I have not only taken Hannah and Nathan through their journey, but I have two other older employed team members who have completed the same apprenticeship and two others who are about to complete their apprenticeship in warehouse and distribution. So I guess I am a good investor in training."

The Edmundson Electrical site at Horsley Fields in Lynn. (31420234)

David started with Edmundson's in 1986 as a storeman and has been part of the management team since 2000. Prior to managing the Lynn base, he was manager at the Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds businesses.

The apprentice awards were presented to Hannah and Nathan at ceremony held at The Shard. They both completed a Trade Supplier Level 2, which is a wholesale and distribution qualification.

They completed their apprenticeships over a period of 15 months, finished in November and now work at Edmundson's full time. Hannah works in administration while Nathan works at the counter and in the stores.

Said David: "They worked hard on their learning and integrating as part of the Edmundson team. They have earned the respect of their peers, very quickly."

Of the new facility at Old Berol Court, which they are due to move into imminently, David said: "The new build will enable us to trade from a modern purpose built facility and to hold more stock for our customers' immediate needs.

"We will also have improved facilities for staff, along with a training room that will benefit staff, customers and suppliers. One special aspect is the 24/7 customer collection point which allows customers to collect pre-ordered goods even when we are closed."

