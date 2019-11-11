Brown & Co's Lynn office has launched a raffle for a giant Christmas hamper brimming with luxury items with proceeds going to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The estate agency has pledged to back the good cause as colleague Chris Purllant, who began his career at the Lynn office in 2008, was diagnosed as suffering from the devastating disease at the end of last year.

After four years at the Lynn office, Chris was promoted to divisional partner and managed the Ely office until its merger with the Huntingdon office.

The team at Lynn's Brown & Co where the hamper is being raffled (21367635)

Now a partner and the lead on-site machinery auctioneer in the firm, Chris has been instrumental in the opening of Brown & Co’s new Wyboston offices following the merger of the Huntingdon and St Neots teams.

Due to mobility constraints Chris, who is 42 and has a young family, is continuing his role working from home.

Since his diagnosis his body has weakened such that he has lost most of his mobility which now comes courtesy of an adapted wheelchair and mobility scooter.

The Christmas hamper is packed with luxury treats (21367752)

MND is life-shortening and there is no cure. Although the disease will progress, symptoms can be managed to help achieve the best possible quality of life.

Said Alison Richardson, commercial agent and senior associate at Lynn's Brown &Co office: "To raise money for this worthy cause goods have been donated by colleagues and some generous sponsors to whom we are very grateful."

The bumper hamper includes a Fairfax & Favor Loxley backpack, an ample supply of wine and food items, health and beauty products/voucher and a voucher for afternoon tea for two at The Lodge, Old Hunstanton. The full list can be seen in the office in Tuesday Market Place. Tickets are priced at £5 each or five for £20.