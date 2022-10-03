A filmmaker from Lynn has released a new episode of his on-going YouTube series, Zey The Mouse.

Episode eight sees the small stop motion mouse’s dreams come to life.

The first of the Zey The Mouse series was made in 2012 and the characters are made from fimo clay and wire joints, giving them a similar look to the likes of Wallace and Gromit.

Zey the Mouse is made from clay and wire

The latest episode took eight months to make and took a small production crew to produce the eight-minute long movie.

Film maker Ian Harding said: “The new episode sees new techniques used, and twists in the storyline, taking risks, being imaginative in a surreal way.

“The inspiration is from Alice in Wonderland, Labyrinth, Hansel & Gretel, and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”

Ian Harding is the mind behind Zey The Mouse

Ian also said how his fanbase worldwide has already enjoyed the latest episode.

“The fans and public, from around the globe, so far have enjoyed the new show, reminding them not only of old children’s shows, but of the inspirations I had from films.”

Ian voices Zey the Mouse and Zey’s dad “Mr Mouse”. He is joined by Ross Patterson played voice parts of the waiter and the talking doors.

Zey the Mouse's dreams come to life in the latest episode

A new voice actor also joined in production with Sarah Watson playing the role of Bella Bunny.

The latest episodes of Zey The Mouse can be watched on YouTube here.

In episode eight you can see Zey sleeping through a storm where he then appears in a castle where he finds and rubs a Genie lamp. Bella Bunny appears as the Genie where they both attend a royal banquet where the journey just begins.