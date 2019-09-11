More than 20 people attended a day of cooking demonstrations held at Lynn's Tri-Anglia Home Designs Ltd, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

Home economist Adrienne Cleasby, a representative from kitchen appliance firm Neff, showed visitors ways of cooking food using different ovens during the event on Saturday.

Amanda Bailey, office manager, said: "This included using a steam oven to produce beautiful crusty bread, a combination oven to make a fruit cake, multi-level cooking using circo-therm and the flex induction hob to produce a flavourful lamb dish."

Adrienne Cleasby, of Neff, gives a cooking demonstration at Tri-Anglia Home Designs

As part of the birthday celebrations, a competition to win a Fire 7 tablet is being run on the website www.triangliadesigns.co.uk to find a photo of the firm's Teddy wearing a Tri-Anglia hat.

Family-run business Tri-Anglia Home Designs was established ten years ago by four family members Will Nelson, his wife Sara, and Amanda and her husband, Steve Bailey. Their son, fifth family member, Harry Bailey, a qualified carpenter, are all involved with running the business based at Laen Court, Horsley's Fields.

During the past ten years, the company has gone from strength to strength and has expanded rapidly during a difficult recession. Since the business was founded, the showroom has doubled in size and now displays 13 full size kitchens, five bedrooms and seven bathroom designs along with office furniture. The displays range from modern to traditional styles.

The firm has fitted kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms all over East Anglia.