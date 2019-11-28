A Lynn firm is inviting nominations for a Christmas giveaway which will see winning schools receive books worth hundreds of pounds.

BookLife Publishing, located on Rollesby Road, Hardwick Industrial Estate, is hosting its Great Christmas Giveaway throughoutDecember.

Every week, it will give away a book bundle of KS1 and KS2 non-fiction books worth £100 to one lucky school. Parents, teachers and librarians can nominate a school by visiting https://booklifepublishing.co.uk/pages/the-great-christmas-giveaway and filling in a short form, letting them know which school they’d like to nominate and why.

BookLife Publishing are hsoting a Great Christmas Giveaway(22760620)

Each week, they’ll draw one school nominated that week out of the Santa Hat – so the more nominations made for each school, the higher the chance of winning.

Winners will be announced on their website and on Twitter @BookLifePubLtd on Friday, December 6, Wednesday, December 11 and Friday, December 13, so there are three chances to nominate a school.

All the winners from the month will be automatically entered into a bonus draw on Wednesday, December 18 – and the winning school will win £500 worth of books.

BookLife, an independent children’s non-fiction publisher, has published more than 1,000 books and has sold more than half-a-million worldwide.

