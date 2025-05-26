A Lynn company is stepping up its fundraising exploits to support charities fighting food insecurity and homelessness.

Employees at Greenyard Frozen UK are preparing to take on two different challenges in a bold effort to raise funds for FareShare UK and The Purfleet Trust.

Demonstrating their commitment to building a healthier and more compassionate future, the Greenyard team is taking the plunge on two fronts.

Greenyard Frozen UK is supporting two charities over the summer months

Early next month, brave staff members will scale new heights – and then descend them – as they abseil down the Northampton Lift Tower, the world’s tallest static abseiling tower.

The daring feat is in aid of FareShare UK, a national charity that redistributes surplus food to frontline organisations, turning it into meals for those in need. Every £1 raised provides five meals.

A month later, a separate group of Greenyard staff will take on the infamous Tough Mudder challenge – a gruelling 10km course filled with mud, walls, ice baths, and other extreme obstacles.

The event will raise funds for The Purfleet Trust, which has been supporting people experiencing homelessness in Lynn and West Norfolk for more than 30 years.

Last year, five staff members from The Purfleet Trust tackled the mud to raise an incredible £1000,

Despite the daunting physical challenges ahead, the Greenyard team feel their efforts are minor compared to the hardships many face daily.

Donations for both events can be made via the JustGiving pages: FareShare UK: justgiving.com/team/greenyardfrozenuk and The Purfleet Trust: justgiving.com/team/purfleet-trust-tough-mudder