JD Cooling based in King's Lynn wins top honour at technology awards
Lynn's JD Cooling has won the top honour at the Cleanroom Technology Awards 2019.
The prized Best Cleanroom Facility was awarded for JD Cooling’s bespoke cleanroom, designed for a client in Norfolk to process pharmaceutical materials in a controlled space. JD Cooling, which based on North Lynn Industrial Estate, managed the entire project, from design to installation.
The state-of-the-art system which ensures airbourne particles, contaminants and pollutants are kept within strict limits, impressed judges for its technical difficultly, use of innovative technology, energy-efficiency and sustainability.
John Dye, JD Cooling Group chairman said:“This is an incredible award and we’re so pleased to have been recognised for the work we’re doing within the innovative cleanroom technology sector.
"Such a coveted prize recognises the complexities in designing and building cleanrooms. There’s no one-size-fits all, with each project bringing its own specific requirements and challenges. Our recent projects alone have ranged from those for pharmaceutical companies to Formula 1 teams.”
Founded in 2000, the multi-award-winning JD Cooling Group has flourished to become one of the UK’s leading independent business with an annual turnover of over £25 million and five offices across the UK.
