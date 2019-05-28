Lynn's JD Cooling has won the top honour at the Cleanroom Technology Awards 2019.

The prized Best Cleanroom Facility was awarded for JD Cooling’s bespoke cleanroom, designed for a client in Norfolk to process pharmaceutical materials in a controlled space. JD Cooling, which based on North Lynn Industrial Estate, managed the entire project, from design to installation.

The state-of-the-art system which ensures airbourne particles, contaminants and pollutants are kept within strict limits, impressed judges for its technical difficultly, use of innovative technology, energy-efficiency and sustainability.

John Dye, JD Cooling Group chairman said:“This is an incredible award and we’re so pleased to have been recognised for the work we’re doing within the innovative cleanroom technology sector.

From left , Tim Triggs, General Manager of ATI UK (Air Techniques International), and JD Cooling Group: Mike Gould, HVAC Manager, and Jodi Whitehead, Business Development Executive Cleanroom Technology Conference 2019. NCC Birmingham. 21 May 2019. Picture by Simon Hadley. Simon Hadley Photography. 07774 193699 mail@simonhadley.co.uk www.simonhadley.co.uk (11325946)

"Such a coveted prize recognises the complexities in designing and building cleanrooms. There’s no one-size-fits all, with each project bringing its own specific requirements and challenges. Our recent projects alone have ranged from those for pharmaceutical companies to Formula 1 teams.”

Founded in 2000, the multi-award-winning JD Cooling Group has flourished to become one of the UK’s leading independent business with an annual turnover of over £25 million and five offices across the UK.