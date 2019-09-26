Anytime Fitness in King's Lynn stages fundraiser for Mind charity
Lynn's Anytime Fitness invited people to exert some pedal power to raise funds for charity by taking part in a "spinathon" at the weekend.
Among those who stepped up to the challenge was KL.FM presenter Adam Newstead, who supported the event by taking a turn on the spin bike at the fitness centre on Hardwick Industrial Estate.
"Adam is a member of the gym here and we were very grateful to him and his friends for supporting this cause," said Rachael Dolman, operations manager at the centre, located at St Hilary Trade Park.
The weekend event raised £154 for mental health charity Mind, which nationally Anytime Fitness is supporting this year. The Lynn fitness centre is aiming to raise £1,000 by the end of the year.
As well as the 12-hour cycle challenge over two days, where people gave a donation to take part, there was a raffle, face painting and cake stalls.
Said Rachael: "The raffle proved particularly popular. This was our first fundraiser for this cause and we are keen to reach our target. We would like to thank everyone for their support and are looking forward to hosting more events soon."
