Anytime Fitness in King's Lynn holds fundraiser for charity Mind
Lynn's Anytime Fitness will be asking people to take part in activities next weekend to help raise money for mental health charity Mind.
The fitness centre at St Hilary Trade Park, on Hardwick Industrial Estate, is aiming to raise £1,000 from the event on Saturday and Sunday, September 21 and 22.
Said operations manager Rachael Dolman: "We are inviting people to take a turn on a spin bike which will be positioned outside the premises and make a donation.
"It's a 12-hour cycle challenge spread over the two days. We'll also be having activities for all the family, including a raffle, face painting and cake stands.
"It's also an open day so people can come along and have a look around the centre to see what we do here.
"All Anytime Fitness franchises are aiming to raise £1,000 for their chosen charities."
Lynn's Anytime Fitness opened two years ago and now employs six full-time and one part-time members of staff.
