Lynn guide dog Yazmin a face of national charity's advent calendar

A Lynn guide dog is being featured in an online advent calendar for a national charity.

Yazmin, who assists local Guide Dogs group chairman Gill Southgate, is part of the initiative hoping to fund 12 new guide dogs.

From tomorrow (Tuesday) until December 12, the charity will showcase one dog per day on the 12 Guide Dogs of Christmas Advent Calendar.

Yazmin is scheduled to feature on December 6.

Pam White, fundraising manager at Guide Dogs, said: “Over the last few months our wonderful fundraising volunteers have been unable to get our and meet the public at collections and events with their friendly fundraising dogs who, for many, are the face of Guide Dogs in their local communities.

"Whilst it is still difficult for our fundraising groups to venture out this December, they still want to fundraise for Guide Dogs. Many of these volunteers are guide dog owners and service users who really understand and value the work Guide Dogs does for them personally and for so many across the UK.

"This new collection centring around the theme of the 12 days of Christmas, brings together volunteers from Perth to Plymouth and everywhere in between to fundraise safely and showcase 12 of their gorgeous dogs in a virtual advent calendar.

"They are determined to raise enough to fund 12 new life-changers this Christmas and we really hope everyone will get behind them and support with donations and fundraising activities.’

To see the 12 Guide Dogs of Christmas Advent Calendar, make a donation or get involved in organising a festive fundraiser visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/12-dogs-of-christmas