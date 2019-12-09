Lynn holiday firm The Railway Touring Company has struck gold twice in the prestigious 2019 British Travel Awards.

The business, whose office is in Tuesday Market Place, won the title of Best Small Rail Holiday Company and Best Small Escorted Tours Holiday Company. The good news was announced at a glamorous awards ceremony in London last month attended by nearly 1,000 travel industry people.

For the Lynn company it was first time lucky. Although it has a 23-year history of providing rail-based holidays, this was the first time the heritage rail specialist entered the British Travel Awards.

The Railway Touring Company won two British Travel Awards. Oictured, from left, are Hollie Kimber, MD Kelly Osborne and Rachel Jackson (23798717)

Over the years The Railway Touring Company has developed its heritage rail expertise worldwide and is offering a choice of 50 rail-based holidays in 2020. These range from the seven day ‘Cock O’the North’ exploring the beauty of Scotland to a 12-day rail safari in South Africa and an epic 20-day rail adventure in Peru and Bolivia.

The company’s managing director Kelly Osborne was delighted and said: “We are thrilled to have won, not one but, two highly regarded British Travel Awards.

“What is especially pleasing is that so many of our customers have taken time to vote for us in both the categories we entered and we’d like to thank them all.

"I’d also like to thank my team and everyone involved who work incredibly hard to make what we do a success. We are passionate about rail travel and work hard to provide a varied choice of destinations.

"Our specialist rail holidays provide both rail enthusiasts and those who simply want to enjoy the best of rail travel with unique, exciting and memorable experiences.”

British Travel Awards’ chief executive Lorraine Barnes Burton said: “The Railway Touring Company is to be congratulated on winning the top gold awards. Competition was particularly strong this year but ultimately it is the travelling public who decide the winners by voting for the travel companies they consider the best in the business.

"The British Travel Awards is the largest awards programme in the UK and to win two awards is truly an accolade.”

The British Travel Awards is an independent organisation, verified by leading global business practitioners Deloitte.

Read more BusinessKings Lynn