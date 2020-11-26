Lynn's hospital has announced it is the first in the region to vaccinate 90 per cent of patient-facing staff against the flu.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Trust ran two 24-hour "jab-a-thons" which saw over 270 staff vaccinated in that time.

And there was a focus on making the flu jab as easy as possible for staff by running multiple flu clinics including both fixed and roving.

The QEH has announced 90 per cent of patient-facing staff have received a flu jab. Picture: SUBMITTED

There are hopes for all non-patient-staff to be vaccinated in the coming weeks as well.

Chief nurse, Dr April Brown said: “I am exceptionally proud that QEH has smashed the national target of 90 per cent of patient-facing staff vaccinated against the flu so early in the season.

“This is excellent news for our patients and staff, and reduces everyone’s risk of passing the flu on, making our hospital safer for patients and staff."

Flu vaccines are a safety intervention and protect those who have the jab, including patients and staff, against the most common expected strains of flu.

Having high numbers of staff vaccinated reduces the possibility of the Trust experiencing staff sickness due to flu or from passing it on to vulnerable patients.

Dr Brown continued: “This year we worked really hard and have been relentless in making flu jabs easy for our staff to access and, as you can see by the figures, this has really paid off.

“However we are not complacent and we are continuing to work towards getting our entire patient-facing and non-patient-facing staff vaccinated over the coming weeks.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage members of our local community to get their jab if they are eligible for one – it’s the one thing that everyone can do to support the Trust this winter.”