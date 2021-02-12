The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn (QEH) has appealed to the West Norfolk community to follow guidelines when delivering belongings for patients in its care, as visiting restrictions remain in place due to COVID-19.

Under current measures, relatives are permitted to drop-off belongings for their loved ones at the front desk at QEH between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

However, there are strict rules around which items can be left, and they must be provided in a wipeable bag labelled with the patient’s name, date of birth and the name of the ward they are staying on.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (44387413)

Items may only include: clothing, toiletries, and small devices such as mobile phones, headphones and e-books.

Together, all belongings must fit into a small locker, so the Trust is asking patients and relatives to consider the size and number of items in their parcel, and limit where possible.

The Trust is unable to accept fresh food or drinks which require refrigeration, large electrical items such as hairdryers, alcohol, and money.

Deliveries from online retailers, such as Amazon, will also be turned away.

Dr April Brown, chief nurse at the QEH, said: “With visiting restrictions in place as a result of COVID-19, we know how important it is that our patients have the opportunity to receive their personal belongings whilst in our care.

"We’re doing everything we can to make this process safe and efficient, but with limited space in our bedside lockers, and the need to decontaminate any goods before they are brought to wards and ensuring that our staff and patients can move around bed areas safely, we need your support to make sure that we manage this process carefully.

"We are appealing to relatives and loved ones of our patients to follow the rules around which items we can accept, and how to deliver safely.”

QEH has a COVID-19 Patient Helpline which enables relatives to receive updates on the condition of their loved ones, ask questions, or raise any concerns they may have.

The line is manned seven days a week, and is available on 01553 214540.

Relatives can also leave messages for patients, using the same number, or email pals@qehkl.nhs.uk for the Trust to pass on.

For further information about patient deliveries, call the COVID-19 Patient Helpline on 01553 214540 or visit qehkl.nhs.uk/PatientBelongings.asp