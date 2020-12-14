Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has announced it is top of the table nationally for flu vaccine uptake.

The Gayton Road site said on Friday that it has now vaccinated 99.1 per cent of patient facing staff against the flu.

Dr April Brown, chief nurse at the hospital said: “This is an incredible result for Team QEH, the patients we treat and our local community. It means that this winter the chances of the flu passing through our hospital are significantly reduced and also means that our local community are better protected.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has vaccinated 99.1 per cent of patient facing staff. Picture: SUBMITTED (43533680)

“I am exceptionally proud of Team QEH for really getting behind the campaign this year – it’s a testament to their dedication to our patients that we have achieved this recording-breaking level for QEH this winter.”

Drop in clinics, peer vaccination sessions and the Trust’s successful 24 hour 'jab-a-thons' have made this possible over a period of two months.

Flu vaccines are a safety intervention and protect those who have the jab, including patients and staff, against the most common expected strains of flu.

Having high numbers of staff vaccinated reduces the possibility of the Trust experiencing staff sickness due to flu or from passing it on to vulnerable patients.

Dr Brown continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to remind members of our local community to get their jab if they are eligible for one – it’s the one thing that everyone can do to support the Trust this winter and it could be lifesaving.”

The hospital previously announced at the end of November that it was the first in the region to vaccinate 90 per cent of patient-facing staff against the flu.

At the time, Dr Brown said the hospital were not being complacent about reaching 90 per cent, and said they would continue to work towards getting the entire patient-facing and non-patient-facing staff vaccinated over the coming weeks.