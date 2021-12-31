The Walks in Lynn will be one of two pioneering Norfolk stages offering free running groups in the New Year for women who have had a brain injury.

Headway Norfolk and Waveney will be offering these groups for women who have either had an acquired brain injury or stroke, or who care for someone who has.

The groups are funded by Sport England as part of the “This Girl Can” campaign. Each group will aim to complete a planned “couch to 5k” course over 12 weeks.

The Walks in King's Lynn.

The first running groups will take place in Lynn (1pm) at The Walks on Thursdays starting on January 13, 2022 and at the same time each week thereafter (there's also a run in Norwich at Eaton Park).

Those wishing to register should visit the booking portal at headwayrun.co.uk.

Client services manager at Headway, Rosie Dunthorne said: “I am delighted that we have managed to secure this funding to help women across Norfolk. Regular exercise helps so many people with both their mental and physical health and is a key part of recovery for many people with a brain injury.”

The groups will be led by qualified coach Dudley Garner who has his own experience of an acquired brain injury.

Commenting on the chance to lead the groups, Dudley said: “I am very happy to be leading these groups for Headway Norfolk and Waveney, an organisation very close to my heart.”

Headway Norfolk and Waveney provides support and services to adults in Norfolk and Waveney impacted by acquired brain injury or stroke, including families.